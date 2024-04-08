Advertisement

Viral: While searching for a house, whether to buy it or rent it, people look at comfort, spaciousness, and affordability as their priorities. But if someone is living alone, they tend to buy smaller spaces with basic amenities, but a recent viral video has changed the meaning of micro houses.

An X user, @instablog9ja, posted a video on X where it shows a home in London. But what surprises everyone is the extreme price of this place and its small size. The location of this house is said to be in central London. This place is one of the fanciest and costliest parts of the city. The price of this home is 1850 euros per month, which is approximately more than 1.5 lakh rupees.

The woman in the video gives a home tour, starting with the bedroom, which includes a small cupboard on the wall with a small bed, and in front of the bed there is a TV set. After the room, she went to the washroom, where she has a small shower area and commode. This viral video has got more than 45 lakh views with 9,000 likes.

Watch Viral Video Here:

London resident gives a tour of his £1850 per month apartment

pic.twitter.com/gzskZanmZw — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) April 6, 2024

People’s Reaction In The Comments:

One user said, “Was hoping to see an exquisitely furnished and spacious apartment. Abroad is scam. If you have money stay in Nigeria and enjoy your money.”

Another one said, “Central London has no business with the word ‘spacious’.”

A third one said, “Central London is really expensive place to live, everyone wants to be in a walking distance to the workplace.”