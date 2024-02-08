Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

'World's Hardest Punch': Toddler Testing His Strength On Punching Bag Goes Viral | Huge TWIST Inside

Viral: The internet community has been moved by the footage shared on X, formerly twitter, of the toddler hitting the punching bag.

Pritam Saha
Viral: Toddler Hitting Punching Bag
Viral: Toddler Hitting Punching Bag | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Viral: Who doesn't enjoy spending an hour or two on social media watching wholesome videos of people fighting, pulling off amazing stunts, and accomplishing amazing feats? Watch this video of a little child punching its way to victory—it's what fighters do best! A strange sight caught our attention: a toddler testing his strength on a punching bag that had been strategically positioned in the middle of the area. However, keep reading to see the hilarious and surprising twist and turn that the clip has to offer. 

Hardest Punch In World History

The internet community has been moved by the footage shared on X, formerly twitter, of the toddler hitting the punching bag where the caption reads, "The hardest punch in world history." Already, the video has received over 1.7 million views, two lakh likes, and ton of comments. On social media, people praised the child for his spirit and enjoyed making memes. One user wrote, "Bro is ready to fight." Another user said, "Whoa, felt that from here!" 

Twist And Turn

Nevertheless, what's really remarkable and exceptional about the video is how the toddler, who can be seen nibbling on an object and appearing out of nowhere with the aim of hitting a punching bag, simply delivered a gentle touch, causing the bag to stay still. The boy simply turned around and left after the performance. Internet users find the cute video endearing.  

Numerous amazing videos may be found on social media. However, the video of the toddler having a good time with the punching bag ended up becoming one of the best clip on X, formerly Twitter. You will definitely have a good day and smile all day long after watching this amazing video. 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement