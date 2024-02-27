Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Viral Video: Young Girl At Sports Event Sets Perfect Example Of 'How To Handle Pressure' | WATCH

A young girl performing gymnastics at a sports event video viral on the internet, she is smiling and grooving on the music playing in the background, watch

Rishi Shukla
Viral video of young girl gymnast
Viral video of young girl gymnast | Image:X
Viral: A video of young girl gymnast is going viral on the internet. The video comes with a caption, ‘She doesn't even look like she's at a competition, she just looks like she's having a good time there'.

Each word said above seems to be so true when we watch her performing at the sports events with an ease. The young girl doesn't look like she is under pressure of any kind.

Her body language looks confident, she is smiling and grooving on the music playing in the background, not only this but in the second half of the video she is performing her gymnastic part so smoothly without any flaw, it just takes the viewers breath away.

Her teammates also seen in the video who are supporting and cheering her up off the stage. This entire video sets perfect example of handling pressure in real life situations and the support system we all need in tough times.

Watch Viral Video:

The viral video of young girl performing gymnastics at the sports event has gone viral with over 10.7K views so far and counting. 

The viewers join in the comment section to praise the young girl. One user comments, ‘Wow', another user comments, ‘Damn that's stunning’. One more user says, ‘Definitely, she’s enjoying and making sure to spread the confidence around her'.

screengrab of comment section 

 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:23 IST

ViralWorld News

