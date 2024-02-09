Advertisement

Viral: Diego Maradona, Pele, Lionel Messi, Christiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and other football greats are on an unending list of the best in the world. Who doesn't like these magnificent stars? However, you will be amazed by this baby elephant's football skills! You might find that watching a video of this baby elephant playing football will brighten your day. It could be difficult for you to suppress your happiness after watching the video.

Elephant babies are adorable, mischievous, and incredibly curious about their surroundings. If you're a fan of these baby elephants as well, you should see the video that was posted on X, a platform that was once Twitter, which features a baby elephant running around and having fun with a football on the ground. Your Friday will undoubtedly be made happier by the baby jumbo's contagious excitement. The baby elephant keeps playing with the ball, seemingly completely unaware of anything around him.

Baby elephant playing football! ⚽️🐘 pic.twitter.com/Fv3oERjGlK — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 7, 2024

The video has received multiple reactions and over a million views since it was shared. While some were enthralled with the cute baby jumbo's lively appearance, others showered their appreciation for the video. A video of a baby elephant got quite viral recently. The baby elephant can be seen stumbling over the uneven ground in the footage, seemingly unsure of where to place his feet. Nevertheless, the baby elephant eventually takes its first steps after making multiple attempts. In addition, the adorable video received over a million views and won over a lot of hearts on Twitter.