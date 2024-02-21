Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:34 IST
Viral World: Heaviest and Longest Snake Species Discovered In Amazon Rain forest - Details Inside
A team of researchers has discovered a gigantic snake in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, such giant proportions solidify its status as biggest snake ever
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
A team of researchers and wildlife documentary film makers have discovered a gigantic snake in the heart of the Amazon rainforest.
During the filming of National Geographic’s Disney+ series, an unprecedented discovery was made, the identification of a previously unknown species of giant anaconda.
Advertisement
This humongous serpent, boasting colossal dimensions, has captured the attention of the world with its sheer magnitude and enigmatic presence.
Scientists have unveiled a strange revelation concerning the colossal reptile inhabiting the dense rainforest of the Amazon. This newly discovered species of anaconda dwarfs its counterparts, with a staggering length of up to 7.5 meters and a weight nearing 500 kilograms.
Advertisement
Such giant proportions solidify its status as the largest and heaviest snake species ever recorded.
Scientists have unraveled compelling insights into its divergence from its closest relative, the southern green anaconda. The newly identified species branched from its known counterpart approximately 10 million years ago.
Advertisement
The discovery of this giant anaconda not only expands our understanding of the biodiversity within the Amazon rainforest but also emphasizes on the critical importance of conservation efforts of these rare species in our eco-system.
Advertisement
Published February 21st, 2024 at 18:34 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Intel Foundry collaborates with WiproWeb Stories11 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.