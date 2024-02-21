Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Viral World: Heaviest and Longest Snake Species Discovered In Amazon Rain forest - Details Inside

A team of researchers has discovered a gigantic snake in the heart of the Amazon rainforest, such giant proportions solidify its status as biggest snake ever

Rishi Shukla
A Closer Look at the World's Heaviest and Longest Snake Species
A Closer Look at the World's Heaviest and Longest Snake Species | Image:@independenttv
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A team of researchers and wildlife documentary film makers have discovered a gigantic snake in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. 

During the filming of National Geographic’s Disney+ series, an unprecedented discovery was made, the identification of a previously unknown species of giant anaconda. 

This humongous serpent, boasting colossal dimensions, has captured the attention of the world with its sheer magnitude and enigmatic presence.

Scientists have unveiled a strange revelation concerning the colossal reptile inhabiting the dense rainforest of the Amazon. This newly discovered species of anaconda dwarfs its counterparts, with a staggering length of up to 7.5 meters and a weight nearing 500 kilograms. 

Such giant proportions solidify its status as the largest and heaviest snake species ever recorded.

Screengrab of Anaconda

Scientists have unraveled compelling insights into its divergence from its closest relative, the southern green anaconda. The newly identified species branched from its known counterpart approximately 10 million years ago. 

The discovery of this giant anaconda not only expands our understanding of the biodiversity within the Amazon rainforest but also emphasizes on the critical importance of conservation efforts of these rare species in our eco-system.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 18:34 IST

ViralWorld News
