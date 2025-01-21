Vivek Ramaswamy Bows Out of DOGE After Trump Takes Charge, Mulls Run for Ohio Governor

Washington DC: Hours after Donald Trump presumed the Oval Office as the 47th US President, Vivek Ramaswamy is no longer part of the 'Department of Government Efficiency,' leaving Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk to run the cost-cutting operation alone.

Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the commission, in a statement said, "Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE. He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

The 39-year-old Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur has hinted at his plans to run for governor of Ohio next year.

A native of Cincinnati, Ramaswamy, had earlier shown interest in Vice President JD Vance’s recently vacated Senate seat before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine chose Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as Vance’s successor.

One of the world’s wealthiest millennials, Ramaswamy made a fortune in biotech before turning his attention to politics. He rose to prominence on the right as a fierce critic of identity politics and programs that advance diversity, equity and inclusion.

Will Musk be Able to Lead DOGE Alone?

After Ramaswamy's exit, Musk seems to be the one leading the DOGE all by himself.

Earlier, Musk’s involvement, in particular, has raised ethics concerns because SpaceX, the company he founded and led, has massive defence contracts and competes for business from NASA. His Tesla electric car company and other business interests could also benefit from Trump's decisions in office.

Ambitious efforts to reduce the size and scope of the federal government historically have run into resistance when the public is confronted with cuts to trusted programs that millions of Americans depend on for jobs, health care, military security and everyday needs.

Trump Names Musk and Ramaswamy to Lead DOGE

After his historic victory in the November Presidential elections in 2024, Donald Trump named Elon Musk and former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency. This external advisory body, humorously nicknamed "DOGE" in a nod to Musk's favourite cryptocurrency, dogecoin, will work closely with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to identify and implement strategies for large-scale governmental reform.