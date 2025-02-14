'Want Bloodshed to Stop': Trump Backs Ukraine, But Rules Out NATO Membership

Washington: US President Donald Trump in a joint press meet during India-US bilateral meeting emphasised the urgent need to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, citing the massive loss of lives and infrastructure. However, he also ruled out the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.

Trump's remarks come after a series of phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During these conversations, Trump expressed his commitment to a peace deal and highlighted the importance of ending the war. Despite his support for Ukraine, Trump firmly stated that NATO membership for Ukraine is too early to say.

US President Donald Trump said, "Russia has gotten themselves into something that I think they wish they hadn't. If I were president, it would not have happened, and it did not happen for 4 years...under Trump, Russia lost nothing, and Ukraine lost nothing...when you look at Ukraine and the mess that they are in, this has to be ended and stopped. Russia has taken over a pretty big chunk of territory, and they also have said from day one before President Putin that they cannot have Ukraine be a NATO; they said that very strongly. I think that was the cause that started the war...I started from that stamp point. If they can make a better deal, they can do that...I want the bloodshed to stop...negotiation is too early to say what is going to happen. Maybe, Russia will give up a lot..."

The decision to rule out NATO membership has sparked mixed reactions. While some European allies have criticised the move, arguing that it could weaken Ukraine's position, others believe it is a pragmatic step towards achieving peace.

Speaking at a joint press meet with Modi, Trump said that the USA is handing over a violent man, Tahawwur Rana to India and assured of more action.

The officials added that despite his hawkish stand on tariffs, Trump displayed a "softer" side for India by noting that it is alone not responsible for the trade practices which he believes harm the US business.