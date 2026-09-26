'Want Zelenskyy-Putin to Settle': Trump Calls for Negotiations, Cites Massive Death Toll Amid Conflict

Washington DC, US: Following a recent bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, United States President Trump said that he wants Russia and Ukraine to “settle” (the war), amid staggering casualty counts.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump emphasised the death toll in the Russia-Ukraine war, which has been going on since 2022.

“Reached agreements on many of the subjects. I want him to settle with Putin, and I want Putin to settle with him. Last month, 25,000 people died. Months before that, 32,000 people died, mostly soldiers… What a shame," the US President said.

Earlier on Friday, at least one person was killed, and seven others injured after a Russian drone struck a residential apartment building in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, as he accused Russia of intensifying attacks across Ukraine.

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Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange strikes, while Zelenskyy, in his UNGA address, urged India, along with 46 countries, to prevent their citizens from being drawn into the war through 'deception and tricks', alleging that Russia was using foreign nationals in the conflict.

Zelenskyy said Russia was recruiting citizens from several countries and sending them to the battlefield.

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He said people from these countries were losing their lives in the conflict after allegedly being brought to Russia through deception and tricks.

Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Zelenskyy said, "We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others... We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians — people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks.”

Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump said Russia and Ukraine are “going to make a deal” to end the ongoing war. Speaking during his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump said both sides want to see the war come to an end.