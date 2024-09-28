Published 08:12 IST, September 28th 2024
'War With Hezbollah Not People of Lebanon': IDF Warns Beirut Locals to Evacuate
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have urged residents of Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood to evacuate areas harboring Hezbollah assets, including missiles
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Bhanu Pratap
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have urged residents of Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood to evacuate areas harboring Hezbollah assets, including missiles | Image: IDF
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:02 IST, September 28th 2024