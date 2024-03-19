Advertisement

The volcano in southwestern Iceland that erupted three times in December, January and February, is sending lava towards a nearby community once again. It has erupted for the fourth time in less than three months, producing a new lava flow that crossed once again the road to Grindavik, a small village in southwestern Iceland.

A volcano on Iceland's southwestern coast erupted few hours ago for the fourth time since December with a 2.9-km-long fissure: the fishing town of Grindavik was being evacuated, again.pic.twitter.com/FcIfrg6Rw8 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 17, 2024

As it erupted for the fourth time in three months, the volcano sent orange jets of lava into the night sky.

Iceland’s Meteorological Office said the eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 3 kilometers (almost 2 miles) long between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The Met Office had warned for weeks that magma — semi-molten rock — was accumulating under the ground, making an eruption likely.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland’s top tourist attractions, when the eruption began, national broadcaster RUV said. No flight disruptions were reported at nearby Keflavik, Iceland’s main airport.

