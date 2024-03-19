Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:15 IST
WATCH Hot Molten Lava Spews from Volcanic Fissure in Southwestern Iceland
The eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 3 kilometres (almost 2 miles).
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
The volcano in southwestern Iceland that erupted three times in December, January and February, is sending lava towards a nearby community once again. It has erupted for the fourth time in less than three months, producing a new lava flow that crossed once again the road to Grindavik, a small village in southwestern Iceland.
As it erupted for the fourth time in three months, the volcano sent orange jets of lava into the night sky.
Iceland’s Meteorological Office said the eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 3 kilometers (almost 2 miles) long between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The Met Office had warned for weeks that magma — semi-molten rock — was accumulating under the ground, making an eruption likely.
Advertisement
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland’s top tourist attractions, when the eruption began, national broadcaster RUV said. No flight disruptions were reported at nearby Keflavik, Iceland’s main airport.
(The Associated Press)
Advertisement
Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:15 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.