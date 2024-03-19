×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

WATCH Hot Molten Lava Spews from Volcanic Fissure in Southwestern Iceland

The eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 3 kilometres (almost 2 miles).

Reported by: Digital Desk
Iceland Volcano
The volcano in southwestern Iceland erupts. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The volcano in southwestern Iceland that erupted three times in December, January and February, is sending lava towards a nearby community once again. It has erupted for the fourth time in less than three months, producing a new lava flow that crossed once again the road to Grindavik, a small village in southwestern Iceland. 

As it erupted for the fourth time in three months, the volcano sent orange jets of lava into the night sky.

Iceland’s Meteorological Office said the eruption opened a fissure in the earth about 3 kilometers (almost 2 miles) long between Stóra-Skógfell and Hagafell mountains on the Reykjanes Peninsula. The Met Office had warned for weeks that magma — semi-molten rock — was accumulating under the ground, making an eruption likely.

Advertisement

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Blue Lagoon thermal spa, one of Iceland’s top tourist attractions, when the eruption began, national broadcaster RUV said. No flight disruptions were reported at nearby Keflavik, Iceland’s main airport. 

 

(The Associated Press)

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
Virat Kohli arrives at Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB Unbox 2024 LIVE BLOG

a few seconds ago
Bengaluru Protest

Bengaluru

a minute ago
In Pictures | SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Deploys Starlink Satellites From California

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

5 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi RamJyoti

Indian-Americans Hold 'Ha

7 minutes ago
Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

WWE RAW Results

14 minutes ago
Ravi Shankar Prasad

India News LIVE

16 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli

Rajamouli On RRR

16 minutes ago
Sakshi malik Vinesh Phogat

Vinesh, Sakshi urge PM

16 minutes ago
Holi natural colors

holi celebrations

18 minutes ago
Climate Change

Central banks to use Gaia

19 minutes ago
Nvidia has commanded more than 90% share of China's $7 billion AI chip market

Nvidia shares decline

19 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

21 minutes ago
Early Predictions For IPL 2024's Team Of The Season

Early Predictions For IPL

22 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney

Sydney On Madame Web

22 minutes ago
Supreme Court seeks response on Ramdev Baba's plea

Patanjali summon Ramdev

24 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Where is Kate Middleton?

24 minutes ago
Noise' Airtel Payments Bank smartwatch

Noise payments smartwatch

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo