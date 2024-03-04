English
Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Watch: Huge Boulders Crush Vehicles in Peru

In Peru’s avalanche incident drivers’ cargo and a stretch of the Central Highway was destroyed.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Avalanche of Boulders Crushes Vehicles on Peruvian Mountainside Road
New Delhi: Two commercial trucks on Saturday were crushed by an avalanche of enormous boulders tumbling down a Peruvian mountainside. The heart-stopping moment captured on camera showed fast-moving rocks hitting the truck and flipping it on its side on a road in the San Mateo district of Huanchor. Simultaneously, smaller rocks rained down from the mountainside, while a colossal boulder crashed onto the road ahead, creating a massive crater that swallowed a second vehicle. Reportedly despite the devastation, both drivers miraculously survived the ordeal, escaping with their lives. However, their cargo was completely destroyed, and a stretch of the Central Highway was destroyed. 

Watch huge boulders crushing moving trucks in Peru 

Photos taken in the aftermath reveal the grim scene, with hundreds of stones strewn across the roadway amidst the wreckage of the overturned truck. Authorities worked tirelessly for four hours to clear the debris and reopen the road to traffic.

Investigation launched to find exact cause of avalanche accident

An investigation has been launched to determine the precise cause of the accident, with officials pointing to recent rains in the region as a potential factor contributing to the destabilization of the terrain. This incident comes amidst heightened concerns over landslides in Peru, following a series of deadly incidents triggered by heavy rainfall in 2023.

Last year, Peru witnessed devastating landslides that claimed multiple lives and caused extensive damage across the country. 

Incidents such as the deaths of two miners in the Puno district and the loss of 18 lives in a landslide near mines in the Arequipa Region underscore the urgent need for heightened awareness and preventative measures to mitigate the risk posed by natural disasters in the region.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

