Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

WATCH | Real Fire Comes Out Of This 5D Simulator Theater Video Goes Viral, Know How

Viral video of a 5D Theatre producing real fire coming out of the screen going all the way up to the ceiling leaves audience scared, watch entire video below

Rishi Shukla
Viral video of 5D theatre fire
Viral video of 5D theatre fire | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

A video is going viral on the internet showing real fire coming out of the screen going all the way up till its ceiling. This is not a graphical representation this is real fire show from a fire simulator theatre.

The viral video originally posted on instagram is now going viral across the social media platforms. Video shares a caption “Amazing experience of 5D Theatre: Fire Effects That Make You Feel Like the Theater's on Fire!”

Advertisement

Video shows how blazing fire comes out of the wall in front of the viewers, and goes up to the ceiling. People present in the fire simulator theater looks scared for a moment as shown in the viral video.

Watch Viral video:

Advertisement

Viewers on the other hand in the comment section are taking jibe over this viral video. One viewer says, ‘What is the benefit? That people will not escape in a real fire', another viewer comments, ‘The day the Theater actually catches on fire'.

Advertisement
screengrab from comment section

This 5D fire simulator theatre goes a step ahead of fun factor, leaving people in a state of dilemma whether they should go for such theatre experience or not. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:48 IST

ViralWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

22 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

an hour ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

5 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

7 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

7 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

7 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

7 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

7 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

7 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

7 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

7 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

7 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Pianist To Shakespeare In Love: Most Surprising Oscar Wins To Date

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  2. Madhuri Dixit Recreates Her Iconic Didi Tera Devar Deewana Song Look

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Yami Gautam Had Full Faith In Article 370: There's No Propaganda In It

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  4. Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Moments From Crew With Kareena Kapoor In Tow

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Ram Charan's Game Changer Release Date To Be Unveiled On This Date?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo