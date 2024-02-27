Advertisement

A video is going viral on the internet showing real fire coming out of the screen going all the way up till its ceiling. This is not a graphical representation this is real fire show from a fire simulator theatre.

The viral video originally posted on instagram is now going viral across the social media platforms. Video shares a caption “Amazing experience of 5D Theatre: Fire Effects That Make You Feel Like the Theater's on Fire!”

Video shows how blazing fire comes out of the wall in front of the viewers, and goes up to the ceiling. People present in the fire simulator theater looks scared for a moment as shown in the viral video.

Watch Viral video:

Viewers on the other hand in the comment section are taking jibe over this viral video. One viewer says, ‘What is the benefit? That people will not escape in a real fire', another viewer comments, ‘The day the Theater actually catches on fire'.

screengrab from comment section

This 5D fire simulator theatre goes a step ahead of fun factor, leaving people in a state of dilemma whether they should go for such theatre experience or not.