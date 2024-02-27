Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:48 IST
WATCH | Real Fire Comes Out Of This 5D Simulator Theater Video Goes Viral, Know How
Viral video of a 5D Theatre producing real fire coming out of the screen going all the way up to the ceiling leaves audience scared, watch entire video below
A video is going viral on the internet showing real fire coming out of the screen going all the way up till its ceiling. This is not a graphical representation this is real fire show from a fire simulator theatre.
The viral video originally posted on instagram is now going viral across the social media platforms. Video shares a caption “Amazing experience of 5D Theatre: Fire Effects That Make You Feel Like the Theater's on Fire!”
Video shows how blazing fire comes out of the wall in front of the viewers, and goes up to the ceiling. People present in the fire simulator theater looks scared for a moment as shown in the viral video.
Viewers on the other hand in the comment section are taking jibe over this viral video. One viewer says, ‘What is the benefit? That people will not escape in a real fire', another viewer comments, ‘The day the Theater actually catches on fire'.
This 5D fire simulator theatre goes a step ahead of fun factor, leaving people in a state of dilemma whether they should go for such theatre experience or not.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:48 IST
