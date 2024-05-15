Advertisement

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot and wounded while greeting crowds outside a cultural community center in the town of Handlova, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred following a government meeting held in Handlova, located approximately 180 kilometres (112 miles) northeast of the capital city, Bratislava. Witnesses reported hearing several shots, and journalists on the scene confirmed the occurrence of the gunfire.

Slovak PM has been transported to a hospital

Slovak PM has been transported to a hospital

Mr. Fico sustained injuries to his head and chest, as reported by a witness who observed him fall to the ground after hearing three or four shots. His security team quickly moved him into a vehicle, which transported him to a nearby hospital. From there, he was airlifted by helicopter for further medical treatment.

Breaking: Slovakia



The Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico has just been shot in public.



This comes only days after Fico formally & publicly rejected The WHO Global Pandemic Accord ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QIZOgGQCyE — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho)

A video circulating online showed several individuals rushing to detain the alleged assailant outside the cultural center in Handlova.

Slovakia's President expresses shock

In response to the shooting, Slovakia's outgoing president, Zuzana Caputova, expressed shock at the "brutal and ruthless" attack on Prime Minister Fico. She extended her wishes for his swift recovery and strength during this challenging time.

Robert Fico returned to power in Slovakia after winning elections last September, leading a populist-nationalist coalition government. However, his tenure as prime minister has been marked by significant political controversy. In January, he halted military aid to Ukraine, and last month, he pushed through contentious plans to abolish the public broadcaster RTVS.

The shooting of Prime Minister Fico has sent shockwaves through Slovakia.