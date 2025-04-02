WATCH | Video of Airline Staff Throwing Bags Goes Viral

New Delhi: A shocking video showing airline staff handling luggage in a careless and rough manner has gone viral, amassing over 1.9 million likes on social media platforms. The footage, which appears to show staff members from various airlines around the world, has raised serious concerns about baggage handling practices.

Netizens React with Outrage and Concern

The video, which was posted on Instagram, shows airline staff badly tossing bags onto conveyor belts and into cargo holds with little regard for the safety of the items inside.

This reckless display has prompted a flood of reactions from social media users. Many viewers have expressed outrage, questioning the professionalism and carelessness.

One user expressed, “How can they treat people’s belongings like this? This is completely unacceptable!”

Another commented, “This is why I always pack my valuables in my carry-on. If they can’t even handle luggage properly, I won’t risk it!”

Many others have voiced concerns about the potential damage to personal items, with some users even sharing their own horror stories of damaged luggage. “I had a laptop broken after a flight once. Seeing this video makes me think it was because of staff like this,” wrote one.