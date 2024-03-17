×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 07:38 IST

Watch: Volcano Erupts In Iceland For Fourth Time Since December, Prompts Evacuation of Blue Lagoon

Iceland's world-famous Blue Lagoon and the nearby town of Grindavik were evacuated on Saturday after a volcano erupted in the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Picture showing the status of the eruption
Picture showing the status of the eruption | Image:Icelandic Met Office
Reykjanes – Iceland's world-famous Blue Lagoon and the nearby town of Grindavik were evacuated on Saturday after a volcano erupted in the country’s Reykjanes Peninsula. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruption began between Mt. Hagafell and Mt. Stóra Skógfell at 8:23 pm (local time). In the videos that are circulating online, Lava can be seen flowing rapidly towards north of the town of Grindavík, just as it did during the eruption on February 8. The authorities noted that the raging lava also flowed towards the Grindavíkurvegur road – the main road leading to Grindavik, CNN reported. 

As per the reports, the first warning to the residents was issued by Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management at 7:43 pm (local time). The onset of eruption was eventually confirmed via web cameras 40 minutes later. "The eruption is effusive in nature, so the eruption plume consists mainly of steam and gas," the office said in its statement. Despite all the mayhem, Iceland's main international airport, Keflavik Airport and other regional airports continued to remain operational. However, the authorities noted that the nearby towns can still struggle with the presence of nearby towns. It is pertinent to note that the current eruption was the most powerful in the recent sequence of seismic activities the region has witnessed. 

4 eruptions in the span of a few months

The Saturday eruption was the fourth time the Reykjanes Peninsula was rocked by a such calamity. Not only this, but the location of the latest fissure was similar to the previous eruption that occurred on  February 8. Another eruption occurred in the nearby area on January 14 that sent lava flowing into towns which ultimately destroyed several homes. Meanwhile, an eruption on Dember 18 was also accompanied by hundreds of earthquakes across the magma flow.

Amid the chaos, just under an hour’s drive from Iceland’s capital and largest city Reykjavik, the mighty Blue Lagoon had to be evacuated for safety reasons. The lagoon is touted as the country's most popular tourist attraction. Iceland is one of the most active volcanic areas on the planet. Rather than having a central volcano, the Reykjanes Peninsula is dominated by a rift valley that comprises lava fields and cones. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 07:38 IST

