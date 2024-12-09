'We are Concerned': Yunus Reacts to Hasina’s India Speeches in Meeting with Foreign Secy | Image: X

Dhaka: Amid ongoing strains in India- Bangladesh relations, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, raised concerns during a meeting with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ’s statements made from India.

“Our people are concerned because she is making many statements from there. It creates tensions,” Yunus said, according to an official statement.