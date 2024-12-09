Published 21:49 IST, December 9th 2024
'We are Concerned': Yunus Reacts to Hasina’s India Speeches in Meeting with Foreign Secy
Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, raised concerns during a meeting with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Dhaka: Amid ongoing strains in India- Bangladesh relations, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser, Professor Muhammad Yunus, raised concerns during a meeting with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri regarding former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ’s statements made from India.
“Our people are concerned because she is making many statements from there. It creates tensions,” Yunus said, according to an official statement.
The comments come against the backdrop of political upheaval in Bangladesh, where student-led protests and public uprisings recently ended Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule.
