  • Musk-Trump Interview: 'They Are Coming in From Everywhere,' Donald on Illegal Immigrants

Published 08:20 IST, August 13th 2024

Musk-Trump Interview: 'They Are Coming in From Everywhere,' Donald on Illegal Immigrants

Speaking with Elon Musk, Trump claimed that millions of people from all around the world are crossing the borders and he has drastic steps for the issue.

Reported by: Digital Desk
“You have millions of people coming in a month. And they have another 5 months Trump said. | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
07:23 IST, August 13th 2024