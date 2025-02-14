We Are Gonna Make Wonderful Deals For India And US, Says Donald Trump | Image: ANI

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that India and the US were set to finalise major trade deals, emphasising strong ties between the two nations. Speaking about global diplomacy and trade, Trump assured that both countries would witness record business and economic growth.

When asked about India’s possible role in his peace efforts in Ukraine, Trump said that the US would maintain good relations with all nations, including India. He hinted at several significant trade agreements that were expected to be announced soon.

Trump also highlighted the importance of collaboration between India and the US. He mentioned that discussions on trade and other crucial issues were planned in the coming days. "We are going to talk about trade and many other things. It is going to be an important time for us," he added.

Expressing his admiration for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said that their relationship was based on unity and strong friendship. "More than anything else, we have great unity, we have great friendship—he & I and our countries. I think it's only going to get closer," he stated. He further stressed the significance of maintaining this alliance, calling it essential for the future.

PM Modi Holds Talks With President Trump At White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump at the White House to discuss important issues, including strengthening defense ties and increasing cooperation in trade, energy, and technology.

At the Oval Office, Trump greeted Modi with a warm hug before they began their discussions. Earlier in the day, Trump announced a new trade policy focused on reciprocal tariffs for all US trading partners. While making the announcement, he noted that India is "right at the top of the pack" in terms of tariffs.

Before meeting Trump, Modi also held separate discussions with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, businessman Elon Musk, and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy.