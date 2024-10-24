sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • 'We Have Long Experienced Khalistani Extremism In Canada': Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya

Published 10:50 IST, October 24th 2024

'We Have Long Experienced Khalistani Extremism In Canada': Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya

Canadian MP Chandra Arya addressed the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada, acknowledging that the administration has long recognised the severity of issue

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Canadian MP Chandra Arya addressed the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada, acknowledging that the administration has long recognised the severity of issue
Canadian MP Chandra Arya addressed the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada, acknowledging that the administration has long recognised the severity of issue | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:50 IST, October 24th 2024