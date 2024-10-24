Published 10:50 IST, October 24th 2024
'We Have Long Experienced Khalistani Extremism In Canada': Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya
Canadian MP Chandra Arya addressed the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada, acknowledging that the administration has long recognised the severity of issue
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Canadian MP Chandra Arya addressed the issue of Khalistani extremism in Canada, acknowledging that the administration has long recognised the severity of issue | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:50 IST, October 24th 2024