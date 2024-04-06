×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

Body of Hostage Recovered During Overnight Raid on Khan Younis: Israeli Military

Elad Katzir and his mother Hanna were among the 253 people taken hostage by Hamas and its affiliate groups during the October 7 attack on Israel.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.
  • 2 min read
Jerusalem: Israel, on Saturday, said that its commandos had recovered the body of a hostage who was reportedly killed while being kept in captivity within Gaza. The commandos recovered the body of 47-year-old Elad Katzir during an overnight raid in Gaza's Khan Younis, Reuters has reported. The military, without elaborating on its sources, claimed that Katzir had been killed by the Hamas-affiliated Palestinian Islamic Jihad back in January before being buried in the area. 

After being identified by medical officials, Katzir's family was informed of the discovery.

Katzir and his mother Hanna were among the 253 people taken hostage by Hamas and its affiliate groups during the October 7 attack on the southern part of Israel which resulted in 1,200 deaths. Katzir's elderly father, Avraham, was killed during the attack on their kibbutz while his mother was freed back in November during a hostage exchange. 

Following news of the discovery, Katzir's sister, Carmit, made a post on Facebook blaming the Israeli government for failing to reach a hostage agreement in time for her brother to be released alive. 

Her condemnation of the Netanyahu government comes at a time of growing anger among the families of some 133 hostages who still remain dead or alive within Gaza, roughly six months after they were first taken hostage. 

 

 

 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

