Updated April 26th, 2024 at 23:45 IST
Controversial Israeli National Security Minister Injured in Car Accident
The accident took place when Itamar Ben-Gvir was returning from a crime scene where a woman was stabbed multiple times by an alleged militant on Friday.
Jerusalem: Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was injured in a car accident and brought to the hospital Friday after visiting the scene of a stabbing attack in central Israel, according to Israeli police and Hebrew media. Ben-Gvir’s office said he was in good condition. The statement also said that Ben-Gvir’s daughter, a security guard, and a driver were lightly injured.
He had just visited the scene where Israeli police said a young woman had been stabbed several times in the back by a militant on Friday. Paramedics brought her to the hospital in serious condition.
Israel’s police chief said the attacker was chased by civilians for about a kilometre before he tried to stab another woman. He was then shot dead by a civilian with a licensed weapon.
Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, Palestinians have carried out a number of attacks against Israelis, some of them deadly. Violence also has surged in the West Bank, with 489 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and settlers, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
The car accident involving Ben-Gvir injured three people, police said. Hebrew media aired footage of a black car overturned on the road and quoted a witness who said that the car had run a red light.
