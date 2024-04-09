×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

Despite Continuing International Backlash, Netanyahu Says Israel Will Go Ahead With Rafah Invasion

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has said a ground operation into Rafah would be a mistake and has demanded to see a plan to protect civilians.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Netanyahu has said that the Rafah ground operation has 'a date'.
Netanyahu has said that the Rafah ground operation has 'a date'. | Image:AP
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is filled with around 1.4 million Palestinians, most of whom are displaced from other parts of the Gaza Strip. “It will happen. There is a date,” Netanyahu said in a video statement Monday, without elaborating.

The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has said a ground operation into Rafah would be a mistake and has demanded to see a credible plan to protect civilians. Netanyahu spoke as Israeli negotiators are in Cairo discussing international efforts to broker a cease-fire deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Israeli troops withdrew Sunday from Khan Younis, another city in southern Gaza, ending a key phase of the war. Defense officials say they're regrouping ahead of a push into Rafah. Palestinians who visited Khan Younis on Monday said the city is now unlivable, offering them little immediate chance to return. Many have been sheltering in Rafah.

The Palestinian death toll from the war has passed 33,200, with nearly 76,000 wounded, Gaza’s Health Ministry said. The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The war began October 7 when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

