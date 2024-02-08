Advertisement

Gaza - A day after the Israel-Hamas war completed a hundred days, Hamas released a disturbing propaganda video in which three Israeli hostages played a guessing game. The video which is circulating online took a drastic turn after the group revealed that two of the hostages featured in the video lost their lives while being in their captivity. According to The Times of Israel, the video featured 26-year-old Noa Argamani who became one of the prominent faces of the hostage crisis after video of her getting abducted from the Nova music fest circulated online. The other hostages who were featured in the video were Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itay Svirsky, 38, who were seen asking the Israeli government to bring them home.

Things took a drastic turn after an apparently extended version of the video showed horrifying images believed to be Sharabi and Svirsky’s bloodied corpses being put into body bags. Hamas went on to claim that two of the three hostages featured in the video were killed as a result of the “Israeli bombing of Gaza,” The Times of Israel reported. The 37-second clip ended with the chyron: “Tomorrow we will inform you of their fate". While the spine-chilling video left many shocked, the officials are yet to verify who were the two people who were wrapped in the bag. In the video, Argamani noted that the building in which she was staying was struck by an IDF airstrikes. “It was bombed by an IDF airstrike, an F16 fighter jet,” Argamni said in the video, which lasted 2 minutes and 33 seconds. “Three rockets were fired. Two of the rockets exploded, and the other didn’t. We were in the building with Al Qassam soldiers and three hostages: Myself, Noa Argamani, Itai Svirsky, and Yossef Sharabi,” she added.

Israel accuses Hamas of ‘psychological torment of hostages’

Shortly after the video was released Israel said that Hamas is carrying out “psychological torment”. “Hamas is hit badly by the IDF and all that is left for them is to bring psychological torment to the families [of the hostages], leaving the IDF to clarify things for the families later,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told reporters on Monday, CNN reported. The Israeli side mentioned that they were speaking under duress and noted that the video was highly edited, with the addition of audio effects and the looping of some of her words. On Monday, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari addressed the problematic videos. “We do not strike in places where we know there may be hostages,” Hagari said. “In hindsight, we know we struck targets near to the location where they were being held. We are investigating the event and its circumstances, examining the images distributed by Hamas, alongside additional information at our disposal," he added. Hagari also mentioned that representatives from the IDF had met with the families of the three hostages and updated them on the latest information they had, adding the IDF “expressed grave concern” for the fate of two of the captives.