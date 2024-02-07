Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 06:46 IST

Families of Israeli Hostages Storm Knesset Meeting Demanding Release of Their Loved Ones | Watch

Families of Israeli hostages who are held captive in Gaza stormed into a parliamentary meeting in Jerusalem, demanding the release of their loved ones.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
A man holds a sign calling for the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during a demonstration at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel
A man holds a sign calling for the release of the hostages taken by Hamas militants into the Gaza Strip during a demonstration at the Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Jerusalem - As the ongoing Israel-Hamas war continues to escalate, family members of Israeli hostages who are still held in captivity in the Gaza Strip stormed into a parliamentary meeting in Jerusalem, demanding the release of their loved ones. Around 20 relatives of Israel, hostages disrupted a Knesset finance committee meeting on Monday and chanted slogans like “Release them now, now!” The Guardian reported. The Netanyahu administration has been facing immense pressure in Israel because over a hundred hostages continue to remain in Hamas' captivity for more than a hundred days. The incident took place on Monday and the video of the whole ordeal immediately circulated online. 

“Just one I’d like to get back alive, one out of three," said one of the women storming into the meeting. The woman has three family members taken by Hamas following the devastating October 7 massacre. Some protesters even held up signs that read, “You will not sit here while they die there.” According to The Guardian, the incident took place a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' condition of ending the ongoing conflict and releasing the hostages not only held by Hamas but also by Islamist groups. In response to the rejection, a senior Hamas official in Qatar remarked that Netanyahu’s refusal to end the military offensive in Gaza meant there was “no chance for the return of the captives”.

What happened after the protest? 

According to The Guardian, the Israeli premier's office held a meeting with the 15 of the hostage families after the Knesset protest on Monday. In the meeting, the Israeli prime minister's office made it clear that contrary to reports of growing consensus on a ceasefire agreement, there was “no real proposal from Hamas”.  “I say this as clearly as I can, because there are so many untrue [reports] that are surely torturing you. On the other hand, there is our initiative, which I will not detail," an Israeli PMO official said in a statement. It is important to note that during a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas, last year, a total of 110 Israelis and other nationals were released in return for 200 Palestinian women and children held in Israeli prisons. The families of the remaining 130 hostages have been demanding the Netanyahu administration for the immediate release of hostages. Their concerns spiked after the Israel Defence Force (IDF) admitted to “mistakenly” killing three hostages during their ground operation in Gaza. While the prospects of a ceasefire look bleak, the fate of these Israeli hostages remains uncertain as well. 

 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 06:46 IST

