New Delhi: During a two-day visit to Iran, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made significant announcements, including the inclusion of Farsi as one of India's nine classical languages in the new education policy. Speaking at a joint press conference in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of regional connectivity in India-Iran relations.

In a meeting with Iran President Dr Ebrahim Raisi, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings and discussed the recent Kerman attack, expressing condolences. Jaishankar apprised President Raisi of his productive discussions with Iranian ministers, emphasising the value of their guidance for further developing ties.

Honoured to call on the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr Ebrahim Raisi @raisi_com.



Conveyed the greetings of PM @narendramodi. Expressed condolences over the Kerman attack.



Apprised him of my productive discussions with the Iranian Ministers. Value his guidance… pic.twitter.com/veugg7rVwg — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 15, 2024

Addressing the media, Jaishankar highlighted regional connectivity as a critical pillar in India-Iran relations and reiterated India's interest in utilizing Iran's geographical position for access to markets in Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Eurasia.

During his visit, Jaishankar also held discussions with Iran's Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on bilateral, regional, and global issues. Political cooperation, connectivity initiatives, and strong people-to-people ties were central aspects of the agenda.

EAM on situation in Gaza

The concerning situation in Gaza was also discussed during the meeting between Jaishankar and Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the diplomatic talks between India and Iran.

“We also exchanged perspectives and assessments on certain regional and global issues and developments. Both of us are concerned about recent events in West Asia, which some call the Middle East, and we emphasised the importance of preventing further escalation of violence and hostilities...India has a longstanding and uncompromising position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. This remains so...The deeply concerning situation in Gaza was naturally a subject of our discussions,” EAM S Jaishankar said.

"There is a visible humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed, and the creation of sustainable humanitarian corridors is the need of the day. We welcome the international community's efforts in that direction. India itself has delivered shipments of relief material to Gaza," he added.

EAM on threats to safety of maritime commercial traffic

The External Affairs Minister said there has been an increase in threats to the safety of maritime commercial traffic and it has a direct bearing on India's energy and economic interests. “As you are all aware, there have also been recently a perceptible increase in threats to the safety of maritime commercial traffic in this important part of the Indian Ocean. The minister also referred to it. We have even seen some attacks in the vicinity of India. This is a matter of grave concern to the international community. Obviously, it also has a direct bearing on India's energy and economic interests. This situation is not to the benefit of any party, and this must be clearly recognized,” he said.



