Hamas Chief Calls for Formation of Global Alliance, Describes Zionism as ‘Dangerous Movement’

Advertisement

Istanbul - As the ravaging Israel-Hamas war completes 100 days, the Chief of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, called for the formation of a global alliance to support the resistance forces in the ongoing conflict. The proclamation from the Hamas chief came during his virtual address at the Freedom for Palestine conference which is being held in Istanbul, Turkey, TRT World reported. During his speech, the Hamas chief insisted that Israel's “crimes” in Gaza should be “exposed” and went on to ask for more humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave. He called for the formation of the Freedom and Justice Alliance for Palestine to counter Israeli occupation in the region.

“A strong global alliance must be formed to support the Palestinian resistance and actively engage with it. We are in a phase where traditional approaches are not suitable for action,” the Hamas chief said during the peace conference. Haniyeh insisted that the alliance would aim to break what he called the “17-year siege on Gaza”. He also urged the gathering to establish a humanitarian alliance to provide relief to Palestinians in the enclave. Sunday marked the 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war which commenced following the October 7 massacre. Ever since the beginning of the war, Western countries like the United States and the United Kingdom supported the Israeli cause insisting that the country has the “right to defend itself”. On Sunday, Biden released a thought-provoking statement in which he shared the plight of the hostages who have been in Hamas captivity for 100 days.

Advertisement

“Today, we mark a devastating and tragic milestone—100 days of captivity for the more than 100 innocent people, including as many as 6 Americans, who are still held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. For 100 days, they have existed in fear for their lives, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. For 100 days, their families have lived in agony, praying for the safe return of their loved ones,” the US President said in a statement which was released by the White House on Sunday. “I will never forget the grief and the suffering I have heard in my meetings with the families of the American hostages. No one should have to endure even one day of what they have gone through, much less 100. On this terrible day, I again reaffirm my pledge to all the hostages and their families—we are with you. We will never stop working to bring Americans home,” he concluded.

Hamas chief calls Zionism a ‘dangerous movement’

During his address, the Hamas chief called Zionism one of the “most dangerous movements known to humanity". He insisted that the Palestinians don't harbour enmity it's the Zionists who are focusing on occupying the Palestinian land. “We do not harbour enmity towards Jews. Rather, we oppose the Zionist movement that has occupied our land and displaced our people,” he said. “We are not advocates of war but seekers of freedom...Hamas remains committed to the unity of the land, people and cause," the Hamas chief furthered.

Haniyeh's attack on Zionism did not stop there, the Hamas chief noted that the radical faction in Israel is implementing a colonial project that targets the land, the people and the holy sites throughout Palestine. He called it a political, economic, social, cultural, religious and military colonisation, TRT World reported. It is important to note that ever since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas war, at least 23,968 Palestinians have been killed in the ravaging battle. According to the United Nations, 85 per cent of the population of Gaza is already internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure is damaged or destroyed.