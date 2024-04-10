×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Hamas Leader Accuses Israel of Killing 3 of His Sons in 'the Spirit of Revenge and Murder'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who is living in exile in Qatar, claimed during a television interview that Israel had killed three of his sons.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rafah: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has accused Israel of killing three of his children in “the spirit of revenge and murder.” Haniyeh confirmed the deaths Wednesday in an interview with the Al Jazeera satellite channel, saying his sons “were martyred on the road to liberating Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

“The criminal enemy is driven by the spirit of revenge and murder and does not value any standards or laws,” he said in the phone interview.

Advertisement

Ismail Haniyeh lives in exile in Qatar, where Al Jazeera is based.

He said the killings would not pressure Hamas into softening its positions. The two sides have been involved in months of cease-fire talks.

Advertisement

“The enemy believes that by targeting the families of the leaders, it will push them to give up the demands of our people,” he said. “Anyone who believes that targeting my sons will push Hamas to change its position is delusional.”

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP

BJP's 370 Target

a minute ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

Heeramandi Making Process

2 minutes ago
Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar On Film Choices

2 minutes ago
Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

Louis On Dating Harry

3 minutes ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

11 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

11 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

14 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

19 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

25 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

an hour ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

an hour ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo