Hamas Says it Will Review an Israeli Ceasefire Proposal that Falls Short of the Group's Demands

Cairo: Hamas, on Tuesday, said that the latest ceasefire proposal put forth by Israel failed to meet the demands of the Palestinian people but nevertheless said that it would review said propsal in its entirety before delivering its response, Reuters reported. It may be recalled that negotiations between Israel and Hamas are ongoing in Egypt as the conflict in Gaza enters its seventh month.

Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators to facilitate discussions between the two warring sides.

The talks, which are also being attended by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns have, thus far, failed to yield results that could lead to a ceasefire.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Hamas delegation said “The movement (Hamas) is interested in reaching an agreement that puts an end to the aggression on our people. Despite that, the Israeli position remains intransigent and it didn't meet any of the demands of our people and our resistance.”

Nevertheless, as noted above, the group has said it will further review this proposal before making a formal response to the negotiators.

Even as these negotiations continue, Israel has repeatedly emphasised its intent to carry out another major ground assault in Gaza, this time targetting the city of Rafah near the enclave's border with Egypt.

Israeli leadership claims this assault is necessary and has called Rafah the last bastion for Hamas.

International observers, including those in the US, have said that an assault on Rafah could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza given that almost half of the enclave's population is sheltering in the city with little in the way of food, fuel, medicines, water, etc.

What do the two sides want?

While the exact specifics of the negotiations are not known at this point, Hamas has indicated that it wants a ceasefire agreement that would bring an end to the Israeli offensive and allow the people of Gaza to return to their homes.

Israel, on the other hand, is not inclined to accept any extended ceasefire agreement that would bring an end to its assault. Instead, it had indicated that it is seeking another prisoners for hostages exchange that would see hostages held in Gaza being exchanged for Palestinians jailed in Israel.