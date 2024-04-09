×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Hamas Says it Will Review an Israeli Ceasefire Proposal that Falls Short of the Group's Demands

Israel is seeking another hostages for prisoners exchange whereas Hamas wants an end to the offensive on Gaza.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The conflict in Gaza has now entered its seventh month.
The conflict in Gaza has now entered its seventh month. | Image:AP/ Leo Correa
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Cairo: Hamas, on Tuesday, said that the latest ceasefire proposal put forth by Israel failed to meet the demands of the Palestinian people but nevertheless said that it would review said propsal in its entirety before delivering its response, Reuters reported. It may be recalled that negotiations between Israel and Hamas are ongoing in Egypt as the conflict in Gaza enters its seventh month. 

Qatar and Egypt are acting as mediators to facilitate discussions between the two warring sides. 

Advertisement

The talks, which are also being attended by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) chief William Burns have, thus far, failed to yield results that could lead to a ceasefire. 

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Hamas delegation said “The movement (Hamas) is interested in reaching an agreement that puts an end to the aggression on our people. Despite that, the Israeli position remains intransigent and it didn't meet any of the demands of our people and our resistance.”

Advertisement

Nevertheless, as noted above, the group has said it will further review this proposal before making a formal response to the negotiators. 

Even as these negotiations continue, Israel has repeatedly emphasised its intent to carry out another major ground assault in Gaza, this time targetting the city of Rafah near the enclave's border with Egypt. 

Advertisement

Israeli leadership claims this assault is necessary and has called Rafah the last bastion for Hamas.

International observers, including those in the US, have said that an assault on Rafah could worsen the humanitarian crisis in Gaza given that almost half of the enclave's population is sheltering in the city with little in the way of food, fuel, medicines, water, etc. 

Advertisement

What do the two sides want?

While the exact specifics of the negotiations are not known at this point, Hamas has indicated that it wants a ceasefire agreement that would bring an end to the Israeli offensive and allow the people of Gaza to return to their homes. 

Advertisement

Israel, on the other hand, is not inclined to accept any extended ceasefire agreement that would bring an end to its assault. Instead, it had indicated that it is seeking another prisoners for hostages exchange that would see hostages held in Gaza being exchanged for Palestinians jailed in Israel. 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 21:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

2 minutes ago
Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Israel Ambassador to UN

12 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Narrative Wilts

14 minutes ago
Man sues 50 women for calling him a bad date in California

Man Sues 50 Women

15 minutes ago
Tom Holland, Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Relationship

15 minutes ago
Nobel Prize winning physicist Peter Higgs has died at the age of 94.

Peter Higgins Dies

15 minutes ago
PBKS vs SRH

IPL 2024, PBKS vs SRH

17 minutes ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi On Her Struggle

17 minutes ago
Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip For 'Narcotics Test'

Bengaluru lawyer scam

20 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, April 9.

Can BJP Make Dent in TN?

21 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen On Comeback

23 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

Karthik on Kuldeep

34 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Writes Dialogues

43 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Bhavnagar earthquake

43 minutes ago
gangrape of a minor student

Deepfake Nude Menace

an hour ago
Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali On Working With Stars

an hour ago
Maidaan Screening

Maidaan Screening

an hour ago
Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Aditi On Working With SLB

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Man Stabs Mother Over 70 Times Because She 'Irritated Him'

    World6 hours ago

  3. Pankaj Tripathi Ditches Fancy Car For Two-wheeler In Viral Video

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. 7 Arrested, Along With Owners Of Shop, For Selling Beef Samosa in Guj

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad: Out on Bail, Murder Accused Stabbed 12 Times, Dies

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo