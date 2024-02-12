Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

IDF Rescues Two Hostages During Special Operation in Rafah, Gallant Vows to Bring More Home

IDF commences its ground operation in southern Gaza, the war-stricken country's military said on Monday that it has rescued two hostages.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
IDF troops conduct ground operation in Southern Gaza
IDF troops conduct ground operation in Southern Gaza | Image:X - @IDF
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Gaza – As the Israel Defence Force (IDF) commences its ground operation in southern Gaza, the war-stricken country's military said on Monday that it has rescued two hostages. The IDF stated that the hostages were rescued during a special operation which was conducted overnight near the Rafah crossing. According to CNN, the hostages that were rescued were identified as 60-year-old Fernando Simon Marman and 70-year-old Louis Har, who were both kept in captivity for 128 days following the October 7 massacre in southern Israel. The military noted that the hostages were found in good medical condition and had been transferred to Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant took to X, formally known as Twitter to laud the rescue operations. Gallant went on to reiterate that Israel will continue to work towards ensuring the return of all the hostages. “In an impressive rescue operation, the security forces managed to return to Israel tonight Fernando Marman and Louis Har who were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak,” the Israeli Defence Minister wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “Together with the Commander-in-Chief and the senior command, I followed the operation from the PAK - full appreciation to the IDF, Shin Bet and IDF forces for an important operation and quality execution. We will continue to fulfil our commitment to return the abducted, in any way,” he added. 

At least 37 Palestinians killed in latest strikes

Amid all the mayhem, the health officials in Gaza noted that at least 37 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli strikes on the southern city of Rafah. According to The Guardian, the Gazan Health Ministry stated that the bodies of 20 Palestinians were at a Kuwaiti hospital, 12 at the European hospital, and five at the Abu Youssef Al-Najar hospital. Not only this, residents stated that two mosques and several houses were bombarded in the strikes that jolted Rafah on Sunday. The Rafah crossing is touted as the Gazans' only connection to the outer world. According to CNN, more than 1.3 million people are believed to be in Rafah because of which many around the world have raised concerns over the Netanyahu administration's decision to initiate a ground operation in the city. 

In light of this, US President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday in which he insisted that Israel should not launch a military operation in Rafah without a credible plan to ensure the safety of roughly one million people sheltering there. However, Netanyahu has appeared determined to push ahead. “We’re going to do it,” Israel’s prime minister told ABC News on Sunday.  “We’re going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion, but we’re going to do it. We’re going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave," he added.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:29 IST

