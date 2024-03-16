×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu Approves Rafah Attack Plans

Any military action in Rafah is likely to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation and could lead to civilian casualties.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a move that could escalate tensions in the already volatile region, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given the green light for plans to attack Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza. This decision comes amidst growing concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

According to a report from The Guardian, officials in Israel confirmed the approval of the attack plans, citing the need to address security threats posed by militant groups operating in the area. Rafah, home to over a million displaced Palestinians, has become a focal point for humanitarian aid efforts as the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The announcement coincided with the arrival of a ship carrying food supplies off the coast of Gaza, signaling a potential lifeline for the besieged population. However, any military action in Rafah is likely to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation and could lead to civilian casualties.

Advertisement

“Offensive of Rafah cannot be justified,” says Germany 

International reactions to the proposed attack have been swift, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemning the move. In a tweet, Baerbock called for an immediate humanitarian truce to prevent further loss of life and urged all parties to prioritize the well-being of civilians.

Advertisement

“A large-scale offensive in Rafah cannot be justified. Over a million refugees have sought protection there and have nowhere to go. A humanitarian truce is needed immediately so that more people don’t die and the hostages are finally released,” she said. 

Here is what else you need to know

The decision to approve the attack plans follows a meeting of Israel's war cabinet to discuss a ceasefire proposal put forward by Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza. Hamas has offered to release Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a proposal described by Netanyahu's office as "unrealistic."

Despite the skepticism from Israeli officials, negotiations with Hamas continue, with Qatar playing a key role as a mediator. The announcement of plans to attack Rafah is seen as a potential tactic to exert pressure on Hamas during these negotiations.

Advertisement

Netanyahu's office has stated that the Israeli army is preparing for the assault on Rafah, including the evacuation of civilians from the area. However, no specific timeline has been provided for the operation, which could take several weeks to prepare given the presence of thousands of Hamas militants in the city.

As tensions mount and humanitarian concerns deepen, the situation in Gaza remains precarious, with the spectre of further violence looming large.

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mamata Banerjee

LS WB Seats to Watch

3 minutes ago
accident

Road accident

5 minutes ago
Ashish Nehra with Hardik Pandya

Nehra's BIG revelation

7 minutes ago
EV Policy

India EV policy

15 minutes ago
Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise's MI 8 Shoot

18 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Hardik Pandya

MI vs GT in IPL 2024

18 minutes ago
PM Modi-chaired panel's meet to appoint 2 ECs Likely on March 14

PM Modi on Elections

19 minutes ago
LIVE: 'NDA, Powered by 140 Crore Indians, Fully Prepared For Elections', Says PM Modi, Slams Oppn

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

23 minutes ago
Elections will be held in the state in seven phases between April 19 and June 1

WB Swot Analysis

25 minutes ago
Alia

All-girls Vacation Tips

27 minutes ago
Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

29 minutes ago
Chirag Mehta, Founder, Arbour Investments

Property investment picks

31 minutes ago
Petrol Pump

Petrol prices Lakshadweep

32 minutes ago
Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming

Osasuna vs Real Madrid

35 minutes ago
Jammu And Kashmir

J&K to Hold Separate Ass

37 minutes ago
Model Code of Conduct

Model Code of Conduct

38 minutes ago
Bastar review

Bastar Review | Watch

38 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Banglore in WPL 2024

WPL 2024 दिल्ली RCB

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World3 hours ago

  2. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  3. PM Modi's Light Moment With Translator in Telangana Wins Hearts

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. '1st one to lift me': Anil Kumble names strongest player of Team India

    Sports 5 hours ago

  5. SBI opening time, closing time and more; here is a complete guide

    Business News5 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo