In a move that could escalate tensions in the already volatile region, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given the green light for plans to attack Rafah, the southernmost city in Gaza. This decision comes amidst growing concerns over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory.

According to a report from The Guardian, officials in Israel confirmed the approval of the attack plans, citing the need to address security threats posed by militant groups operating in the area. Rafah, home to over a million displaced Palestinians, has become a focal point for humanitarian aid efforts as the situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. The announcement coincided with the arrival of a ship carrying food supplies off the coast of Gaza, signaling a potential lifeline for the besieged population. However, any military action in Rafah is likely to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation and could lead to civilian casualties.

“Offensive of Rafah cannot be justified,” says Germany

International reactions to the proposed attack have been swift, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemning the move. In a tweet, Baerbock called for an immediate humanitarian truce to prevent further loss of life and urged all parties to prioritize the well-being of civilians.

“A large-scale offensive in Rafah cannot be justified. Over a million refugees have sought protection there and have nowhere to go. A humanitarian truce is needed immediately so that more people don’t die and the hostages are finally released,” she said.

Here is what else you need to know

The decision to approve the attack plans follows a meeting of Israel's war cabinet to discuss a ceasefire proposal put forward by Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza. Hamas has offered to release Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, a proposal described by Netanyahu's office as "unrealistic."

Despite the skepticism from Israeli officials, negotiations with Hamas continue, with Qatar playing a key role as a mediator. The announcement of plans to attack Rafah is seen as a potential tactic to exert pressure on Hamas during these negotiations.

Netanyahu's office has stated that the Israeli army is preparing for the assault on Rafah, including the evacuation of civilians from the area. However, no specific timeline has been provided for the operation, which could take several weeks to prepare given the presence of thousands of Hamas militants in the city.

As tensions mount and humanitarian concerns deepen, the situation in Gaza remains precarious, with the spectre of further violence looming large.