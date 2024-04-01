×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Israeli Airstrike Hits Consular Section of Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syrian State Media Reports

Neither Israel nor Iran has officially confirmed the strike which has reportedly killed several people, including, allegedly, a senior Iranian commander.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Damascus: An Israeli airstrike has destroyed the consular section of Iran's embassy in Damascus, killing or wounding everyone inside, Syrian state media said Monday.

The Iranian Arabic-language state television Al-Alam and pan-Arab television station Al-Mayadeen, which has reporters in Syria, said the strike killed Iranian military adviser General Ali Reza Zahdi. Zahdi previously led the Iranian elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016.

Advertisement

There was no official confirmation from Iran.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the media after meeting Iran's ambassador, Hossein Akbari, that “several” people were killed, without further information. Iranian state television said the Iranian ambassador’s residence was in the consular building, which stood next to the embassy.

Advertisement

State news agency SANA, citing an unnamed military source, said the building in the tightly guarded neighbourhood of Mazzeh was levelled. First responders were searching for bodies under the rubble.

The Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike killed at least six people.

Advertisement

The Israeli military did not immediately comment. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years.

Such airstrikes have escalated in recent months against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and ongoing clashes between Israel’s military and Hezbollah on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Advertisement

Though it rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, Israel has said it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 21:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sridevi

Sridevi’s Throwback Story

a few seconds ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal On ‘Lucky’ Tag

3 minutes ago
Health Benefits Of Drinking Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

4 minutes ago
MI vs RR

IPL 2024, MI vs RR Live

6 minutes ago
Israel reportedly struck the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Monday.

Iranian Commander Killed

7 minutes ago
Trekking

Trekking Spots In India

8 minutes ago
Radha Krishna Temple

Temples In Andaman Island

11 minutes ago
Step Test

Step Test, It's Benefits

13 minutes ago
Garry Wisemen, EVP and CPTO, Sabre Corporation

AI push to India travel

13 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

14 minutes ago
Natural remedies

Nasal Congestion

16 minutes ago
Superfood for glowing skin

Superfoods For Skin

18 minutes ago
Earl Grey tea

Earl Grey Tea Benefits

20 minutes ago
Jazzy B

Jazzy B Song Controversy

20 minutes ago
Golf

Chandigarh Open

22 minutes ago
Syrian White Helmet civil defense workers search for casualties after a car bomb exploded in a busy market in the Turkish-controlled northwestern city of Azaz, Syria, March 31, 2024.

Car Bomb in Syria

23 minutes ago
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: Tax deduction under Section 80C Income Tax Act

Withdrawal of concession

23 minutes ago
Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal's ranking

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Overconfident MS Dhoni denies single to Jadeja, then 3 dots in a row

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. ASI Survey of Bhojshala Complex to Continue, Orders SC

    India News9 hours ago

  3. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News12 hours ago

  5. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo