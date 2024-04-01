×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Israeli PM Netanyahu Stable and Awake Following Successful Hernia Surgery

The surgery comes at a time when there is growing speculation over the health of Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone a surgery for hernia.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has undergone a surgery for hernia. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now “awake, recovering and speaking with his family” following a successful hernia surgery on Sunday, said Alon Pikarsky, director of general surgery at the Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem where the Israeli PM was admitted. Netanyahu, 74, underwent the surgery after the hernia was discovered during a routine medical checkup the day prior. 

As the surgery required him to be put under full anaesthesia, Deputy PM and Justice Minister Yariv Levin acted as a stand-in for Netanyahu. 

Netanyahu went around with his planned schedule on Sunday before the surgery, including a meeting with the families of female Israel Defence Forces (IDF) soldiers held hostage in Gaza as well as the war cabinet meeting.

The Israeli Prime Minister underwent surgery last year to have a pacemaker installed after he suffered a “transient heart block”.

The surgery came a week after he was hospitalised for what he said at the time was dehydration. The incident led to considerable speculation among many in Israel regarding the health of the longest-serving Israeli prime minister.

Earlier last month, he missed several days of work after contracting the flu.

A medical report released in January said that Netanyahu was in a “completely normal state of health”, that his pacemaker was working correctly and that there was no evidence of heart arrhythmia or any other problematic conditions.

Netanyahu is facing an increasingly hostile population with hundreds of thousands protesting against him on Sunday evening in Jerusalem, most of them demanding that he resign and fresh elections be held.

One of the most visible posters on the street yesterday in Hebrew said, "One who has spoilt cannot be expected to fix things. Immediate elections" with his picture on it.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 20:49 IST

