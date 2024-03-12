Muslim worshippers perform "tarawih," an extra lengthy prayer held during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, next to the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem | Image:AP

Jerusalem – Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the Israeli police clashed with the Muslim worshipers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem over the weekends. The clashes erupted on the first day of Ramadan and the video of the whole incident started circulating online. Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promise to ease the restrictions on Sunday, the Israeli cops were caught on tape, barring scores of people who were trying to enter what is known as the holiest place in the world. In the videos that are circulating online, people can be seen fleeing the gates of the mosque as Israeli officers charge in, swinging their batons and hitting several men as they clear the entryway.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police confirmed the clashes that can be seen erupting in the video. However, they maintained that it was an “isolated incident” at just one of the gates of the mosque. The officials made it clear that thousands of people were allowed to enter the mosque on the first day of Ramadan "without any issues". According to Israeli news outlet Haaretz, the cops maintained that they would be implementing additional security around the area as thousands more people are expected to make their way to the mosque. Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has called on the Jewish state to impose strict age and residency restrictions as he claimed that Hamas supporters may likely use the event and the holy site as the platform to incite violence.

Sadly, predictably, Ramadan has become synonymous with Israeli occupation force violence & brutality towards Palestinians.



On the 1st night, Israeli police assault worshippers near Al Aqsa mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. This is their Ramadan Kareem. pic.twitter.com/WnzYULtd99 — Joseph Willits (@josephwillits)

Israel braces itself for marches or protests during Ramadan

The Israeli officials became more concerned about the security in the region after the Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh called on Palestinians to march to the mosque during Ramadan in a show of support for the terror group. On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant maintained that the Jewish nation is prepared to deal with the threats during the Muslim festival. “We say to anyone who thinks to test us, ‘We are ready, don’t make a mistake,’ ” he warned. In light of this, Israel has erected barbed wires and fences around the Lions' Gate area adjacent to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police lays barbed wire to keep Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/ljJ2FcpJZU — What the media hides. (@narrative_hole)

“This is a dangerous precedent that has never occurred since 1967,” the Jerusalem governor’s office said in a statement on Monday. The Lions' Gate also known as Bab al-Asbat, is located within Jerusalem’s Old City and is touted as one of the main gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque. The mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. However, the Jews in the region claim that the mosque was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times. It is pertinent to note that Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It went on to annex the entire city in 1980. However, the international community still does not recognise the annexation.