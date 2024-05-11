Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Expansion of Rafah Operation: Report

Israel has insisted that a military operation in Rafah is necessary to eliminate the Hamas presence in Gaza. | Image:AP

Jerusalem: Citing three sources with knowledge of the proceedings, Axios reported on Friday that the Israeli security cabinet has approved an expansion of military operations in Rafah. Two of the sources for the report characterise the expansion as ‘measured’, with the aim being to keep Israel from crossing over into what the US deems a ‘major’ ground operation.

This deliberate approach is seen as a response to US President Joe Biden's declaration that his administration would stop the provision of certain munitions to Israel should it carry out a major ground operation in and around the population centres of Rafah.

Over a million Palestinians are said to be sheltering in the city and Israel's military operations in the area have elicited outrage and concern worldwide over the potential humanitarian costs involved.

As such, the report, citing two sources, claims that the expansion of combat operations in Rafah will be limited so as to not upset the White House. A third source, however, has reportedly claimed that the expansion could be seen by the US as a step too far.

The report also notes that Israeli leadership has, at the same time, instructed its negotiators to put together a new ceasefire proposal so as to reach a breakthrough with Hamas on the release of hostages kept in Gaza.