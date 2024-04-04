×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Kuwait Hopes to Overcome Political Deadlock as it Holds Election Under the New Emir

Kuwait's elected assembly has long been at loggerheads with the government which is appointed by the nation's royal family, leading to a political deadlock.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kuwait nation assembly is unique in the Gulf in that it can exert some checks on the nation's royal family.
Kuwait nation assembly is unique in the Gulf in that it can exert some checks on the nation's royal family. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dubai: Kuwait held national elections on Thursday for the fourth time in as many years as the oil-rich country seeks to break out of its longstanding political gridlock. The Persian Gulf country's elected assembly has more power than most in the Arab world but has long been at loggerheads with the government, which is appointed by the royal family. These are the first elections since Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber, 83, assumed power after the death of his half-brother in December. The new emir dissolved parliament in February after a lawmaker reportedly insulted him.

Voters will choose among 200 candidates to fill 50 seats in the assembly. There are no political parties.

Advertisement

Domestic political disputes have been gripping Kuwait for years — including over changes to the welfare system — which prevented the sheikhdom from taking on debt. That has left it with little in its coffers to pay bloated public sector salaries despite generating immense wealth from its oil reserves.

Parliament has been repeatedly dissolved after failing to move forward. Last year, Kuwait’s Constitutional Court annulled a 2022 decree overturning another such annulment. The country’s late emir then annulled that parliament again and held an election for a new parliament last summer, which was annulled with the February decision.

Advertisement

Kuwait, a nation with some 4.2 million people that is slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey, has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.

It has been a staunch US ally since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein. Kuwait hosts some 13,500 American troops, as well as the forward headquarters of the US Army in the Middle East.

Advertisement

Kuwait is alone among Gulf Arab countries in having a democratically elected parliament that exerts some checks on the ruling family — which nevertheless appoints the government and can dissolve the assembly at will.

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

a few seconds ago
Dr.C.N. Manjunath

Manjunath vs Manjunath

a minute ago
Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

7 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

7 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

12 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

13 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

13 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

14 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

14 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

16 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

17 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

19 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

20 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

21 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

22 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

23 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

23 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo