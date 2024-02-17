A woman mourns over the flag-draped coffin of a loved one who was killed in a Jan. 3, 2024, bomb explosion, during the victims' funeral ceremony in the city of Kerman. | Image: AP

An unidentified man in Iran shot dead 12 of his relatives on February 17 in a remote rural area in southeast Iran. In what is being described as one of the deadliest such incidents in the country, Ebrahim Hamidi, the chief judiciary official in the south-central province of Kerman, told Iranian media that a man, armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, opened fire on his father, brother, and other relatives.

Hamidi went on the shooting spree after a family disputes. Several children were among the victims, Iran’s state news service IRNA said. "Attempts are under way" to arrest the 30-year-old suspect, who has not been named, the agency added.

An Iranian soldier opens fire on fellow soldiers

Just last month, another strange mass shooting incident surfaced in Islamic Republic after an Iranian soldier opened fire on fellow soldiers. He killing five of them in the southeastern city of Kerman after opening fire due to unidentified reasons. 94 people were earlier killed in a bombing attack in same region, Iranian state TV reported.

The soldier resorted to shooting after he arrived at a barracks dormitory. He opened fire on the resting soldiers who were caught unsuspecting in the incident. The motive wasn't immediately clear but an investigation was launched. The suspect, who wasn't identified, was at large.

In Kerman, at least two deadly explosions went off last month killing estimated 94 people and wounding hundreds of others during an anniversary ceremony for the death of an Iran’s IRGC’s Quds Force’s general killed in a 2020 US drone strike in Iraq, Qassem Suleimani. Iran vowed to retaliate against the IS perpetrators of the suicide bombings. In a later statement, Iran’s intelligence ministry identified one of the two bombers, saying that it is a 24-year-old citizen of Tajikistan named Bazirov Israeli. The latter received several months of training at an IS camp in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Badakhshan, the Iranian intelligence said. After given intense training, smugglers helped him cross the border into southeastern Iran’s Sistan Baluchistan province near Saravan city, the service added.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility. Gunfire, bombing, and shootings at the military bases have been occasionally reported in Iran and are deemed common. In 2022, a soldier gunned down soldier and three policemen at a roadside police station in the southern region.