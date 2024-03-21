×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Netanyahu Tells Republicans Gaza War Will Continue, Ignores Schumer's Call to Replace Him

Netanyahu's meeting with the Republicans comes at a crucial time as politicians across the spectrum are sharply divided over Washington's Israel policy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ISRAEL
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Washington: Ignoring US Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer's call for replacing Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing war with Palestine, the Israeli PM told US Republican senators that the country will continue its efforts to obliterate the terror outfit Hamas in Gaza, according to media reports. The Israeli PM was addressing a Republican Party lunch virtually, week after Schumer called for new elections in Israel and branded Netanyahu an obstacle to peace and urging new elections in Israel.

Netanyahu's meeting with the Republicans ahead of the US elections comes at a crucial time as politicians across the spectrum are sharply divided over Washington's Israel policy. Netanyahu has a long history of sharing close ties with Republican leaders. Speaking to the media, Republican Senator John Barrasso said that several other leaders from the party have voiced their support for Netyanyahu's campaign against Hamas, asking him to do whatever is necessary to defend Israel's interests.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson expressed to reporters his intention of inviting Netanyahu to address Congress. However, such invitations to foreign leaders will have to be generally extended by both Johnson and Schumer as Senate majority leader. Difference of opinion on the Israel situation has rocked the Democrats since the war broke out after the October 7 attack on Israeli soil by Hamas terrorists, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 07:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Exam results

Bihar Board 12th Result

a minute ago
Woman Dying Hair Using Chocolate Ice Creams

Hair Dying With Ice Cream

2 minutes ago
ISRAEL

Israel PM on Gaza

5 minutes ago
Beijing has also named Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan

China's Lie Exposed

8 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex surge

9 minutes ago
Italy PM Georgia Meloni

PM Meloni Deepfake Videos

12 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Indian youngsters

Rohit reminisces Test win

14 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi with Sharad Pawar

Rift in INDI in Goa

14 minutes ago
Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Fed rates

31 minutes ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area; WB CM announced compensation for the affected people

Kolkata Building Collapse

35 minutes ago
Two people died after a two-storey old under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Welcome

Delhi Building Collapse

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Maxwell mimics Kohli

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

KARUNYA PLUS KN-514 Today

an hour ago
MP Girl Kidnapped in Kota

Kota Student Kidnapping

an hour ago
Screen Grab

Earthquakes Hit Hingoli

an hour ago
5-Year-Old Kidnapped, Murdered As Family Fails to Pay Ransom

5-Year-Old Killed

2 hours ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

2 hours ago
LPG cylinder blast

12 Killed in Balochistan

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  4. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Couple In Bengaluru Threatens Woman For Asking To Keep Windows Shut Duri

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo