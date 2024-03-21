Advertisement

Washington: Ignoring US Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer's call for replacing Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing war with Palestine, the Israeli PM told US Republican senators that the country will continue its efforts to obliterate the terror outfit Hamas in Gaza, according to media reports. The Israeli PM was addressing a Republican Party lunch virtually, week after Schumer called for new elections in Israel and branded Netanyahu an obstacle to peace and urging new elections in Israel.

Netanyahu's meeting with the Republicans ahead of the US elections comes at a crucial time as politicians across the spectrum are sharply divided over Washington's Israel policy. Netanyahu has a long history of sharing close ties with Republican leaders. Speaking to the media, Republican Senator John Barrasso said that several other leaders from the party have voiced their support for Netyanyahu's campaign against Hamas, asking him to do whatever is necessary to defend Israel's interests.

On Wednesday, Republican speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson expressed to reporters his intention of inviting Netanyahu to address Congress. However, such invitations to foreign leaders will have to be generally extended by both Johnson and Schumer as Senate majority leader. Difference of opinion on the Israel situation has rocked the Democrats since the war broke out after the October 7 attack on Israeli soil by Hamas terrorists, killing 1,200 people and capturing 253.