Updated April 5th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

'No Threat Will Go Unanswered': Iranian General on Alleged Israeli Airstrike on Damascus Consulate

By allegedly attacking the Iranian embassy, Israel's 'escalation' has raised concerns that the war in Gaza could spill over to the wider region and beyond.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Families mourning the death of the IRGC members killed in the airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
  • 2 min read
Tehran: Iran's commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami said “no threat will go unanswered” in retaliation Friday for the airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran’s Consulate in the Syrian capital and killed seven of the guard's members. This came after thousands marched chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America” during the killed officers' funeral procession.

The marches in the capital, Tehran, along with protests in other Iranian cities, came at a time of heightened concerns about possible retaliation by Iran for Monday’s strike that killed 12 people, including four Syrian citizens and a member of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, according to officials.

The protesters in the capital headed to Tehran University where Salami gave his speech.

“The collapse of (the Zionist regime) is very possible and close with God’s grace,” Salami said, adding that the US has become “wildly hated by the world, especially in Muslim-dominated countries.

He added that Israel's current survival depended on US support. Salami said that “resistance groups in Gaza are surrounded by Israel.. and weapons can't be transported to them,” referring to the Israel-Hamas war that broke out on October 7. 

The public funeral coincided with Iran's annual rally Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians that has been held on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian leaders have reiterated promises of revenge. On Wednesday Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi said the attack “will not remain without answer.”

By attacking an Iranian diplomatic station, Israel’s apparent escalation has raised fears that the devastating six-month war against Hamas could spill over into the entire Mideast region and beyond.

Israel faces increasing isolation as international criticism mounts over its killing of foreign aid workers this week who were trying to deliver desperately needed food in Gaza.

Iran does not recognise Israel and views it as its archenemy. It also supports militant groups, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border have increased since the war in Gaza began nearly six months ago.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

