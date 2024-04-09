×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Turkey Claims Israel Denied its Request to Airdrop Aid into Gaza, Promises 'Series of New Measures'

Turkey's Foreign Minister said that Ankara would now enact certain 'measures' against Israel that would continue until the latter declares ceasefire in Gaza.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The US and several other nations have been airdropping supplies into Gaza in recent weeks.
The US and several other nations have been airdropping supplies into Gaza in recent weeks. | Image:AP
Ankara: Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on Monday, claimed that Israel has denied Ankara's request to airdrop humanitarian supplies into Gaza. This refusal, Reuters reported Fidan as saying, would lead to Turkey taking a “series of new measures” against Israel. It may be recalled that the United States, alongside several other nations, has been airdropping supplies into Gaza in recent weeks as part of an effort to increase the flow of aid into the enclave during the ongoing conflict. 

Turkey has claimed that it too had submitted its request to be included in this humanitarian operation. However, Fidan, in a statement made to the media, said that the request had been rejected by Israel “despite a positive approach by the Jordanian authorities.”

Noting that Israel had no reason to block Turkey's attempt to drop aid to “starving Gazans”, Fidan said that Ankara has now decided to take a “series of new measures.”

Though he did not mention the nature of these measures, Fidan did say that Turkey would continue with them until such time that Israel declares a ceasefire and allows humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

