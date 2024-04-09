The US and several other nations have been airdropping supplies into Gaza in recent weeks. | Image: AP

Advertisement

Ankara: Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on Monday, claimed that Israel has denied Ankara's request to airdrop humanitarian supplies into Gaza. This refusal, Reuters reported Fidan as saying, would lead to Turkey taking a “series of new measures” against Israel. It may be recalled that the United States, alongside several other nations, has been airdropping supplies into Gaza in recent weeks as part of an effort to increase the flow of aid into the enclave during the ongoing conflict.

Turkey has claimed that it too had submitted its request to be included in this humanitarian operation. However, Fidan, in a statement made to the media, said that the request had been rejected by Israel “despite a positive approach by the Jordanian authorities.”

Advertisement

Noting that Israel had no reason to block Turkey's attempt to drop aid to “starving Gazans”, Fidan said that Ankara has now decided to take a “series of new measures.”

Though he did not mention the nature of these measures, Fidan did say that Turkey would continue with them until such time that Israel declares a ceasefire and allows humanitarian aid into Gaza.