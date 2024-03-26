UN Resolution Emboldened Hamas to Reject Ceasefire Proposal, says Israel

Advertisement

In a recent development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the terrorist group has rejected the latest ceasefire offer, prompting concerns from Israeli officials.

Late on Monday evening, Hamas issued a statement outlining its rejection of the proposed deal, citing Israel's failure to address its core demands. These demands include a comprehensive ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the return of displaced people, and a “genuine” exchange of prisoners.

UN resolution emboldened Hamas?

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz highlighted that the United Nations resolution, which Hamas viewed as favorable, signaled to the militant group that international pressure was mounting on Israel. Katz expressed worries that Hamas might opt to wait out the conflict rather than engage in negotiations or make concessions.

"The message delivered to Hamas yesterday is that you don’t have to hurry," Katz stated during an interview to Galatz, indicating his concerns over the implications of the UN resolution.

Moreover, there have been signs of strain in the relationship between Israel and its staunch ally, the United States. Katz criticized the US for abstaining from vetoing the resolution, pointing out that it did not explicitly condemn Hamas.

Here is what else you need to know

At the UN Security Council meeting in New York, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield voiced dissatisfaction with the resolution, emphasizing that the US did not agree with all aspects of it. However, unlike previous instances, the US chose not to exercise its veto power.

The resolution, passed on Monday, demanded an immediate ceasefire for the duration of Ramadan and urged the release of hostages held by Hamas. Notably, it did not make the ceasefire contingent upon the release of hostages, a crucial point of contention for Israel.

Ceasefire negotiations have been repeatedly hindered by Hamas' demand for Israel to withdraw its military presence from Gaza during the ceasefire period. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed these demands as "delusional."

Following the UN vote, Netanyahu's office canceled a planned visit to Washington by two Israeli ministers, intended to discuss a planned offensive on Rafah. The US is urging Israel to devise an alternative plan.

Israel estimates that approximately 134 hostages remain in Gaza, abducted from southern Israel on October 7. However, not all hostages are believed to be alive.