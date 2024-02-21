English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 00:01 IST

United Nations World Food Programme Suspends Aid Amid Chaos in northern Gaza

The UN World Food Programme made the decision to pause the aid in northern Gaza after its convoys “faced complete chaos and violence".

Hamas' government media office has termed the WFP decision as a "death sentence" for the people of northern Gaza.
Hamas' government media office has termed the WFP decision as a "death sentence" for the people of northern Gaza. | Image:AP
JERUSALEM: The United Nations' World Food Program announced a pause in food and aid deliveries to northern Gaza on Tuesday after its drivers faced gunfire and violence from desperate residents swarming the trucks. The convoys “faced complete chaos and violence due to the collapse of civil order,” according to a statement from the WFP.

WFP had attempted to resume aid deliveries in northern Gaza after a three-week pause following a strike on an aid convoy from the Israeli military.

The WFP said 1 in 6 children under age 2 are acutely malnourished and people are dying of hunger-related cases, and the situation is even more dire in northern Gaza. “In these past two days our teams witnessed unprecedented levels of desperation,” the WFP said.

Hamas’s government media office described the WFP decision as a “death sentence” for hundreds of thousands of people who are in the northern half of Gaza. The office called for the WFP to withdraw its decisions and for all UN agencies to return and avert “catastrophic consequences of the famine” there.

Published February 21st, 2024 at 00:01 IST

