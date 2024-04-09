×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

US Plays Spoiler as Security Council Considers Full UN Membership for Palestinian Authority

The Security Council decided to make a formal decision on Palestinian UN membership this month but US pushback means the effort is all but certain to fail.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.
The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.
New York: The UN Security Council on Monday revived the Palestinian Authority's hopes of joining the United Nations as a full member. But the United States said relations between Israel and the Palestinians are far from ripe. That all but quashes the Palestinian Authority's UN membership hopes for now.

The US is one of five permanent members who can veto any council action. Members of its UN delegation reiterated Monday that the Palestinian Authority needs to exert control over all of the Palestinian territories and negotiate statehood with Israel before it wins statehood.

The Palestinian Authority administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Its forces were driven from Gaza when Hamas seized power in 2007, and it has no power there.

“The issue of full Palestinian membership is a decision that should be negotiated between Israel and the Palestinians,” US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters Monday.

After years of failed on-and-off peace talks, the Palestinians have turned to the United Nations to fulfill their dream of an independent state.

Israel says such steps are an attempt to sidestep the negotiating process. Israel’s current right-wing government is dominated by hard-liners who oppose Palestinian statehood.

Supporters of the Palestinians’ request for full membership in the United Nations asked the Security Council last week to revive the application for admission submitted in 2011.

Israel dismisses notion of Palestinian statehood 

The Palestinians’ fresh bid for UN membership comes as the war between Israel and Hamas that began on October 7 nears its sixth month and the unresolved decades-old Palestinian-Israeli conflict remains in the spotlight after years on the back burner.

Israel’s UN ambassador dismissed any possibility of Palestinian statehood, reducing the issue to a question of his country’s very ability to survive.

“From well before the establishment of the UN, the Palestinians’ goal has be clear: the annihilation of the Jews,” Ambassador Gilad Erdan told reporters. The UN was founded in the wake of World War II and “the same genocidal ideology that this body was founded to combat is still prevalent among the Palestinians,” he said.

“A historic moment”

The Security Council decided to make a formal decision on Palestinian UN membership this month and a committee that weighs membership applications will meet again Thursday, said Malta’s UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, the current Security Council president.

“This is a historic moment again,” said Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered the Palestinian Authority’s application to become the 194th member of the United Nations to then Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Sept. 23, 2011, before addressing world leaders at the General Assembly.

“It was a historic moment then, and now that historic moment has been revived again,” Mansour told reporters.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:03 IST

