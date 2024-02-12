Advertisement

Tel Aviv – As Israel braces itself to launch a ground assault in the densely populated Southern Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin pledged to take out the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions operating near Rafah crossing. In an interview with ABC News, Netanyahu stressed that the ground operating near Rafah crossing is an important aspect of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. However, many people have raised concerns about Israel's operation near the crossing which is touted as Gazans' “only connection” to the outer world. The proclamation from the Israeli premier came hours after the Israel Defence Force (IDF) issued an evacuation order in the region.

"We're going to do it. We're going to get the remaining Hamas terrorist battalions in Rafah, which is the last bastion, but we're going to do it," Netanyahu told ABC News. However, he assured that Israel would provide a safe passage for the civilian population so that they could leave the region before the ground operation commences. "This I agree with the Americans," the Israeli premier remarked. “We're going to do it while providing safe passage for the civilian population so they can leave,” he added. When pressed on where exactly the Palestinians can go and seek refuge, the Israeli premier assured that they are “working out a detailed plan”. “We're not cavalier about this. This is part of our war effort to get civilians out of harm's way. It's part of Hamas' effort to keep them in harm's way,” he added.

Advertisement

The one-month deadline

According to Channel 12, the Israeli premier has reportedly told the war cabinet that they have only one month left to complete the upcoming operation in Gaza amid International pressures. During the interview with ABC News, Netanyahu pushed back against calls for Israel not to enter Rafah. "Those who say that under no circumstances should we enter Rafah are basically saying lose the war. Keep Hamas there," he said. However, the Israeli administration has yet to provide the exact timeline for the ground invasion in Rafah. Following the commencement of the Israel-Hamas war, at least 28,064 people have been killed and 67,611 others have been wounded by Israeli forces. As the war continues to escalate, many people around the world have called for an immediate ceasefire in the region.