Advertisement

New Delhi: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the country is ready to meet all security needs to protect its people amid growing tensions in West Asia.

To overview the preparations of the security force amid the fears of attack by Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Tel Nof Air Base where he was brief about the defense activities amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

On April 1, an airstrike in Syria’s Damascus city left two Iranian generals dead. Iran has levelled charges of the attack on Israel and vowed to take revenge. However, Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack but Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Israel “must be punished and it shall be” for the attack.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Tel Nof Air Base, where he met with the personnel of the 133rd Squadron, which operates F-15s, and was briefed by the deputy base commander and the squadron commander on its activity during the war. pic.twitter.com/ov72hfGUG2 — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM)

Netanyahu, who has maintained his stern stance over the issue of war with Gaza, again emphasised that they are prepared for scenarios involving challenges in other arenas while referring to the concern that Iran was preparing to strike Israel in retaliation for the drone killing of senior Iranian commanders.

Advertisement

Netanyahu visited the Tel Nof Air Base, where he met with the personnel of the 133rd Squadron, which operates F-15s, and was briefed by the deputy base commander and the squadron commander on its activity during the war.

In a post on X shared by his office, Prime Minister Netanyahu said, "We are in challenging times. We are in the midst of the war in Gaza, which is continuing at full force, even as we are continuing our relentless efforts to return our hostages. we are also prepared for scenarios involving challenges in other arenas(sic).

Advertisement

Issuing a stern warning in view of the anticipated attack amid growing tensions, the PM reinforced his stand of fighting back, he said those who harm them with be hurt.

In a follow up post, PM Netanyahu stated, “We have determined a simple rule: Whoever harms us, we will harm them. We are prepared to meet all of the security needs of the State of Israel, both defensively and offensively. The people of Israel and I rely on you; may we all have great success (sic).”