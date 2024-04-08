Updated April 7th, 2024 at 23:24 IST
Yemen's Houthis Claim to Have Targeted Western Ships in Fresh Wave of Attacks
On Sunday, the Houthi group in Yemen claimed that it had attacked US, UK and Israeli ships in the latest wave of attacks made in support of Hamas.
- World News
- 2 min read
Houthi forces in Yemen, on Sunday, claim to have targeted several Western ships in the latest wave of attacks the group has undertaken as part of its efforts to support the Hamas in its ongoing conflict against Israel, Reuters reported. On Sunday, the armed group, which is part of Iran's so-called ‘Axis of Resistance’, claimed that it targeted a British ship and several US frigates in the Red Sea area. Furthermore, the group's spokesperson also said that it had attacked two Israeli ships in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean as they were heading to port. All of this was reportedly done over a span of 72 hours.
While the group did not provide any further details on the same, US Central Command (CENTCOM), on Sunday, said that American forces had destroyed a mobile surface-to-air missile system in Yemen. CENTCOM also said that its forces had shot down one unmanned aerial vehicle over the Red Sea. Additionally, the statement noted that an allied ship had successfully engaged an inbound anti-ship missile in the evening hours of April 6.
No injuries or damage to the targeted vessels was reported as a result of these attacks.
The report by Reuters also made note of two other incidents where vessels were attacked near the Gulf of Aden over the weekend. In the first instance, British security firm Ambrey said that a vessel had been attacked on Sunday roughly 102 nautical miles southwest of Yemen. The firm reportedly did not furnish any other details about the attack including who could be responsible.
In the second instance, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said that a missile had landed close to a ship in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday, 59 nautical miles southwest of the port of Aden in Yemen.
Published April 7th, 2024 at 23:24 IST
