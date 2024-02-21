Advertisement

The World Food Programme (WFP) on Tuesday, announced that it is suspending the food delivery and aid to the besieged Gaza Strip after the incident of shooting, chaos and looting of the aid trucks that entered the war torn enclave earlier yesterday. The UN food agency announced that it was pausing the deliveries to the northern part of the besieged strip despite growing concerns over the widespread hunger and famine risks.

Aid convoy surrounded by crowds of hungry people; lotting, gunfire ensues

The announcement adds to the woes in the region just a day after a UN Security Council resolution that called for a ceasefire was vetoed by the United States and failed to pass. The UN's food agency said that it had to resort to pausing the aid because of “complete chaos and violence due to the collapse of civil order.” The move prompted a reaction by the Hamas.

Gazans loot a truck with the humanitarian aid. (AP)

“As WFP started the route towards Gaza City, the convoy was surrounded by crowds of hungry people close to the Wadi Gaza checkpoint. First fending off multiple attempts by people trying to climb aboard our trucks, then facing gunfire once we entered Gaza City, our team was able to distribute a small quantity of the food along the way,” WFP said.

"We are shocked about this decision by the World Food Programme to suspend the delivery of food aid in northern Gaza, which means a death sentence and death for three-quarters of a million people," the Hamas media office said in a statement. The WFP, however, explained that the trucks carrying the aid was met with gunfire, violence and looting. A truck driver was beaten.

Just days ago a UNRWA truck was hit by a strike, prompting the agency to pause the mission for weeks until the conditions were favourable for a safe distribution. “WFP is deeply committed to urgently reaching desperate people across Gaza but the safety and security to deliver critical food aid - and for the people receiving it - must be ensured,” the agency said in a statement.

Last month, the Integrated Phase Classification report compiled by 15 agencies including WFP warned of the risk of famine in northern Gaza by May “unless conditions there improved decisively.”