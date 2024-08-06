sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • What's Behind The Anti-Immigrant Violence That Has Exploded Across Britain? Here's a Look

Published 04:31 IST, August 6th 2024

What's Behind The Anti-Immigrant Violence That Has Exploded Across Britain? Here's a Look

Less than two hours after the stabbing, a social media user known as European Invasion said the attacker was “alleged to be a Muslim immigrant”.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
What's Behind The Anti-Immigrant Violence That Has Exploded Across Britain? Here's a Look
What's Behind The Anti-Immigrant Violence That Has Exploded Across Britain? Here's a Look | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

04:31 IST, August 6th 2024