Delhi: Raising tensions in West Asia which is already roiled by Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Iran launched an attack on Pakistan, firing drones and missiles at militant bases in the Balochistan region on Tuesday night, January 16.

Iran claimed that it used “precision missile and drone strikes,” to destroy two strongholds of the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, known in Iran as Jaish al-Dhulm, in the Koh-e-Sabz area of Pakistan’s southwest Balochistan province, according to Iran’s state-aligned Tasnim news agency.

This comes after Iran accused Jaish al-Adl militants of storming a police station in the Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan last month, which claimed the lives of 11 Iranian police officers.

What is Jaish al-Adl?

As per reports, the attacks are said to have targeted the bases of Jaish al-Adl group based in Pakistan. Jaish al-Adl, or the "Army of Justice", is a Sunni militant group founded in 2012 that largely operates in Pakistan. Iran has fought in border areas against the militants but a missile-and-drone attack on Pakistan would be unprecedented for Iran.

Jaish al-Adl’s role in Kidnapping Kulbhushan

Reports said that Jaish al-Adl had kidnapped Indian Kulbhushan Jadhav from Iran’s Chabahar and handed him to Pakistani agencies. Kulbhushan Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017.

Indian authorities have accused Pakistani agencies of framimng Kulbhushan Jadhav in a fake espionage case.

Pakistan responds to Iran's strike

After Iran launched strike on bases of the militant group, Pakistan issued a strong-worded statement accusing Iran of violating its airspace. "Pakistan vehemently protest the violation of its sovereignty. It is completely unacceptable and it may have serious consequences," the Foreign Office of Pakistan said and expressed concern that the "illegal act took place despite the existence of several established channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran".