Published 14:19 IST, August 6th 2024
What's Next after Protests Forced Bangladesh's Prime Minister to Quit and Flee the Country?
Bangladesh Unrest: The end to Hasina's 15 years in power came after weeks of violent unrest during which nearly 300 people died, as per local media reports.
- World
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:19 IST, August 6th 2024